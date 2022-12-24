Holiday amassed 18 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-100 loss to Brooklyn.

Holiday put together his best play right away in the first quarter when he posted nine points on 3-for-8 from the field and 1-for-3 from downtown. He never truly got his shot to work as he wanted in this one, needing 14 attempts from the field and seven from the charity stripe to reach 18 points. However, Holiday continues to serve as one of the Bucks' key contributors on the season and is now averaging 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals through 25 contests this year.