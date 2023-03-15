Holiday ended with 12 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 win over the Suns.

Although Holiday nailed all four of his free-throw attempts, his stroke was ice-cold elsewhere. He failed to convert a single three-point attempt and shot 28.5 percent overall in the win. Tuesday marked the fifth straight game where Holiday failed to score 20 points or more, and although his secondary numbers remain steady, his shooting stroke has failed him over the past four games.