Holiday is just 1-of-10 from three-point range through his first three games in a Bucks uniform.

All in all, Holiday's track record speaks for itself, so he should eventually come around, but he had a poor showing in Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Knicks. In 28 minutes, Holiday finished with just eight points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3PT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals. Holiday is averaging 15.0 points per game through his first three contests, though he hasn't been to the free throw line in either of the last two games.