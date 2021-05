Holiday delivered 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over Washington.

Holiday has scored 20-plus points in three of his last five contests and has recorded three double-doubles over his last six appearances. The star point guard is averaging 21.2 points, 7.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds over that six-game stretch.