Holiday totaled 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 139-118 loss to the Celtics.

Holiday was one of Milwaukee's best players in this lopsided defeat, but he did more than just scoring and also left his mark in other categories. The veteran floor general is averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game since returning from a two-game absence in mid-December, and he should remain a reliable performer across all formats, especially with Khris Middleton (knee) out, as that elevates Holiday to being the second offensive option on the team behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.