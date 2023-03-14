Holiday totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 133-124 victory over the Kings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton carried the Bucks offensively in Monday's win, so Holiday didn't have eye-popping numbers in the scoring column, but he still posted a solid fantasy line due to his regular contributions in other categories. The veteran point guard is averaging 19.9 points, 8.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game since the league resumed following the All-Star break.