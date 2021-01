Holiday registered 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Sunday's win over the Hawks.

Holiday was one of six Bucks players that scored in double digits in this contest, but he also contributed on the glass and as a playmaker. One of the best two-way players in the league, Holiday's numbers have taken a dip this season as he's Milwaukee's third-best offensive option, but he remains a reliable player on most fantasy formats.