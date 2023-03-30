Holiday recorded 51 points (20-30 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 149-136 victory over the Pacers.

Holiday led all players in Wednesday's game in scoring, leading the Bucks in threes made while surpassing the 50-point mark for the first time of the year. Holiday, who also finished two assists and two boards shy of a triple-double, has tallied 40 or more points on two occasions this season, with the other performance occurring Feb. 14 against Boston.