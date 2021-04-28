Holiday scored 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hornets.

Holiday recorded his third double-double in his last four games, though this was the first time he's managed double-digit boards all season. Though his assists took a slight downturn based on his recent run, Holiday has still managed at least five dimes in seven straight contests. Holiday also continued to produce defensively, and he has averaged 1.7 steals across his last 10 games.