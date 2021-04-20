Holiday scored 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 40 minutes in Monday's loss to the Suns.

Holiday reached at least 40 minutes in a contest for the third time this season due to go the game going to overtime. He managed his best assist total in his last six games as a result and also crossed the 20-point threshold for the third time in his last seven contests. Holiday could be in line for a bigger role if Giannis Antetokounmpo (leg) is forced to miss the team's next game Thursday against Philadelphia, but will be a strong points, assists, steals and percentages producer regardless.