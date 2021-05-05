Holiday scored 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Nets.

While the main-event clash between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant lived up to the hype, it was the undercard that made the difference Tuesday as both Holiday and Khris Middleton came through with big efforts. Holiday came up short of recording his first triple-double of the season but he has five double-doubles in his last eight games, averaging 17.6 points, 7.9 assists, 5.1 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.5 threes over that stretch while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.