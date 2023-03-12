Holiday posted 18 points (7-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 overtime loss to the Warriors.

Holiday didn't shoot particularly well against the Warriors, but he still turned in a strong performance, falling just one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double. The point guard actually shot better from beyond the arc (4-for-11) than from two-point range (3-for-11), and at least half of his shot attempts have come from deep in four straight games. Holiday's 6.4 three-point attempts per game this season are easily a career high, but he's still managing to shoot 47.3 percent from the field overall.