Holiday finished Wednesday's win over the Lakers with 28 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and one blocked shot across 34 minutes.

Holiday paced all players in scoring in the contest, matching his season-high point total established March 22 against Indiana. The veteran point guard also tied his season high in steals and contributed as both a distributor and rebounder as well. Since returning from a one-game absence due to an injured knee, Holiday has averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.5 steals across two contests.