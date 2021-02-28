Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) will play Sunday against the Clippers, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Holiday will be back as expected for Milwaukee after missing the last 10 games due to the league's health and safety protocols. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he wasn't sure yet whether Holiday would start, but did say that he'll be on a minutes restriction (though he didn't specify how many minutes). Given the 10-game absence and the minutes limit, expectations should be relatively mild for Holiday in his first game back.