Holiday (illness) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Holiday appears slated for his second consecutive absence while working back from a non-COVID illness. He'll get a chance to improve over the next 24 hours, but he's looking at Sunday versus the Wizards for his next chance to return. If not, Grayson Allen, Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton should see sizable workloads again.