Holiday's (ankle) status has improved from questionable to probable for Friday's game versus the 76ers.

Holiday's upgrade to probable means he should return to the floor in a showdown with Philadelphia after missing four straight games due to an ankle injury. Holiday should retake his spot in the starting lineup, presumably pushing MarJon Beauchamp and Bobby Portis back to the bench, as Grayson Allen (ankle) is also probable after missing the previous game.