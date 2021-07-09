Holiday notched 17 points (7-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 39 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Suns.
Holiday might have delivered a solid all-around stat line and was arguably the second-best player for the Bucks in Game 2 behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he had a rough shooting night and made just 33 percent of his field goals. It's a small sample size, but Holiday has been struggling offensively against the backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. He's averaging 13.5 points per game and shooting a meager 31.4 percent from the field, as well as 14.3 percent from three-point range, in the first two games of the series.
More News
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Near-triple-double not enough•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Another double-double•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Nears double-double•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Hands out 12 dimes Sunday•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Scores 22 points with seven dimes•