Holiday notched 17 points (7-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 39 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Suns.

Holiday might have delivered a solid all-around stat line and was arguably the second-best player for the Bucks in Game 2 behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he had a rough shooting night and made just 33 percent of his field goals. It's a small sample size, but Holiday has been struggling offensively against the backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. He's averaging 13.5 points per game and shooting a meager 31.4 percent from the field, as well as 14.3 percent from three-point range, in the first two games of the series.