Holiday (neck) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Magic.
Holiday has been downgraded from questionable to out and will join Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) on the sidelines. Jevon Carter figures to be the most likely candidate to start at point guard in Holiday's absence, but the Bucks will need plenty of contributions from different players to mitigate the loss of their two top playmakers.
