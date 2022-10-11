Holiday (rest) will not play in Tuesday's preseason matchup with Chicago, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

There is no indication that Holiday will miss any regular season action and is just going through expected preseason load management. The veteran guard continues to be a valuable fantasy asset due to his efficient three-point shooting, consistent assists numbers, impressive steal rates and underrated scoring. Last season Holiday averaged 18.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals to go along with 41.1 percent shooting from three in 33.0 minutes over 67 games.