Holiday (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Thunder.

Holiday's absence will certainly be felt on both ends of the floor as the Bucks look to bounce back from their first loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Without the star guard at the helm, George Hill may be the most likely candidate to handle starting point guard duties. Jevon Carter, who has already been a regular in the lineup, could also take on more ball-handling duties.