Jackson signed a two-way contract with the Bucks on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After converting Mamadi Diakite's two-way contract into a multi-year deal, the Bucks used the open two-way spot on Jackson. Jackson has bounced around the league since being drafted 15th overall by the Kings in 2017. He's appeared in games for Sacramento, Dallas and Oklahoma City. In his 247 games (61 starts), he's averaged 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.1 minutes. With the Bucks, he'll likely only see the court during garbage time or situations where Milwaukee is dealing with multiple significant injuries.