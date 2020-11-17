James was traded to the Bucks on Tuesday in the deal that also sent Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Kings received Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson.

A second-round pick in last year's draft, James appeared in 34 games for the Kings, averaging 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the nine appearances that he saw double-digit minutes. He's not expected to play a significant role with the Bucks, but we've yet to see exactly how free agency shakes out.