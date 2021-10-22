Robinson ended with five points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound in 27 minutes during Thursday's 137-95 loss to Miami.
Robinson saw a ton of run as the Bucks were soundly beaten in what was basically a preseason game, all things considered. He is unlikely to feature in the rotation on a regular basis and looks set to spend a lot of his time in the G League. For many managers, his name could very well be one that you aren't familiar with and chances are, it stays that way.
