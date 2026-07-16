Bucks' Kam Jones: Dishes nine dimes in SL win

Jones posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes during the Bucks' 110-91 Summer League win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Jones was one of four Bucks starters to score exactly 11 points, each of whom connected on three three-pointers in Wednesday's win. The 2025 second-rounder also got his teammates involved and was one assist shy from recording a double-double. Jones inked a two-way deal with the Bucks in early July after being waived by the Pacers. He appeared in 37 regular-season games (seven starts) for Indiana last season and averaged 16.6 minutes per game. The Summer League, training camp and preseason will all serve as Jones' audition for a consistent role in the Bucks' rotation for the 2026-27 campaign.