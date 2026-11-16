Jakucionis finished with 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 113-106 loss to Atlanta.

The 25 points led the Bucks on the night, and were also a career high for Jakucionis by a wide margin, shattering his previous best of 16 points. The second-year guard has had trouble finding consistent minutes when the roster is healthy -- Sunday's opportunity came with Ryan Rollins (illness) unavailable -- but this performance could earn him a bigger role. Jakucionis' usage has been curious anyway, considering he was viewed as a key part of the return from the Heat for Giannis Antetokounmpo.