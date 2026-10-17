Jakucionis finished Friday's 128-127 preseason win over the Pacers in overtime with three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 14 minutes off the bench.

Jakucionis shifted back to a bench role Friday with Milwaukee's projected starting unit back in action. The 20-year-old point guard struggled with efficiency but led Milwaukee in assists. The Bucks have a crowded backcourt, meaning Jakucionis will face plenty of competition for minutes to begin the regular season.