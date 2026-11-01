Jakucionis recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes during Saturday's 136-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jakucionis scored single digits for the fourth time in the past five games, with his strong start to the season now a distant memory. Is six appearances, he has averaged just 8.3 points and 4.0 assists in 22.4 minutes per game, leaving him outside the top 200. For those in standard leagues, there are likely much better options available in your waiver wire.