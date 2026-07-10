Bucks' Kasparas Jakucionis: Scores 11 points in SL loss Friday

Jakucionis finished with 11 points (2-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 21 minutes in Friday's 119-86 Summer League loss to Miami.

Jakucionis played sparingly throughout his inaugural season in 2025-26. However, the 20-year-old still had moments of productivity, averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 45.8 percent in 12 regular-season starts. Although Jakucionis has already demonstrated he can play a meaningful role when needed, he could continue to have issues getting consistent minutes in Milwaukee. Still, with Tyler Herro (foot) and Kevin Porter (knee) known for durability issues, the door is open for Jakucionis to carve out a path to playing time.