Jakucionis logged 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jakucionis has scored at least 18 points in three consecutive appearances, capitalizing on increased offensive opportunities in Milwaukee's struggling rotation. His perimeter shooting and ability to create offense have strengthened his case for additional minutes. However, his reserve role and inconsistent playing time remain obstacles to dependable fantasy production