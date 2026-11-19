Jakucionis produced 20 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 loss to Miami.

Jakucionis has emerged as a bright spot for Milwaukee, scoring at least 20 points in consecutive appearances after reaching double figures just twice in his previous nine games. The second-year guard has averaged 22.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.5 three-pointers over his last two contests while shooting 62.5 percent from the field. His improved offensive production and increased playing time make him an intriguing fantasy option in deeper leagues, although his role remains worth monitoring.