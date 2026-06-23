Bucks' Kasparas Jakucionis: Traded to Bucks

Jakucionis was traded to Milwaukee on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Also included, the Bucks will receive Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez, Tyler Herro and picks, while the Heat will acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Jakucionis spent his inaugural season with the Heat. While the 2025 No. 20 overall pick wasn't a consistent producer, he showed flashes of promise by averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.3 blocks, 0.8 steals and 45.8 percent shooting from deep across 24.3 minutes in 12 regular-season starts. Jakucionis is viewed as a young, up-and-coming player, though he may be a few years away from earning a stable role in the Bucks' rotation. With that in mind, he still could exceed expectations throughout training camp and earn meaningful minutes early in the 2026-27 campaign.