Bucks' Kasparas Jakucionis: Won't play due to rest

Jakucionis (rest) isn't playing in Wednesday's Summer League contest against the Hornets, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Jakucionis is expected to operate as a backup option in the Bucks backcourt after he was acquired in the trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) to Miami. The second-year guard will aim to return to the hardwood when the Bucks play their next Summer League game over the weekend. Jakucionis is averaging 9.0 points and 5.0 assists per game in two Summer League appearances.