Ware finished with 30 points (12-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 119-111 win over the Thunder.

Myles Turner exited the contest in the third quarter due to a right knee injury and didn't return. As a result, Ware logged a season high in minutes while ending with a career best in points. The 22-year-old is now averaging 9.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks over 19.8 minutes per outing in 21 regular-season appearances. With Turner potentially missing time, Ware would be in a position to improve in all statistical areas, especially if he takes over as the starting center.