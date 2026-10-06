Ware produced 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes off the bench in Monday's 116-97 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Ware didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance in Milwaukee's preseason opener. However, the big man finished as the club's second-leading scorer and paced all players in rebounds. Ware nearly averaged a double-double with Miami in 2025-26 and shot 39.5 percent from beyond the arc on 3.0 three-point tries per contest. Entering his third year in the league, the 22-year-old is in a much more favorable situation and has an opportunity to take on a more sizable and consistent role than he had with the Heat.