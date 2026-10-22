Ware ended with seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 128-116 loss to Washington.

Ware struggled with foul trouble in his Milwaukee debut, picking up six personals while serving as a reserve behind Myles Turner. The young center showed some offensive activity but missed both three-point attempts and two free throws. His fantasy upside remains intriguing, though his production could be inconsistent while operating in a limited role.