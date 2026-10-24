Ware ended Friday's 132-125 loss to the Bulls with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds in 15 minutes.

Ware logged just 15 minutes, this time without getting into foul trouble. Through two games, fantasy managers have every right to be underwhelmed, with Ware looking as though he is slated for a backup role as opposed to what was seen as a potential breakout opportunity. At this point, it's hard to justify dropping him, given we are still only two games into the season. However, should his role remain the same for the next week, moving on from him might need to be addressed more seriously.