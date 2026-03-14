Porter ended with 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 122-99 loss to the Hawks.

Porter did a little bit of everything during Saturday's loss, leading the Bucks in rebounds while finishing second in both points and assists behind Ryan Rollins (22 points and eight assists). Porter has played in Milwaukee's last two games after missing the four previous contests due to right knee synovitis, but it's possible that he sits out for the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set against the Pacers on Sunday.