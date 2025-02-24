Porter notched 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 14 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 victory over Miami.

Porter continues to serve as a spark plug off the bench, having now reached double-digit scoring figures in four straight games. Over five games since heading to Milwaukee, the 24-year-old guard has averaged 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 16.8 minutes while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor. Porter could have some streaming appeal on nights where the Bucks are missing some of their key players, but he might be hard-pressed to receive minutes in the 20s while the team is healthy.