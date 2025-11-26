Porter was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd as he continues his rehab for a torn meniscus in his right knee, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Porter left the season opener early due to the injury and has yet to play since, but he's expected to return soon. Ryan Rollins, who has filled in for Porter as the team's starting point guard, is averaging 18.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.3 threes on a 42.0 percent clip across 31.5 minutes this season but may see his usage decrease and could eventually cede the starting role once Porter is fully acclimated to game speed.