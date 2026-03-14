Porter (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Porter is officially cleared to play in the first leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set after dealing with right knee synovitis. He is expected to handle a heavy workload this afternoon with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) ruled out. However, given Porter's recent four-game absence and the quick turnaround for Sunday's home game against the Pacers, Porter is a strong candidate to sit out the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management.