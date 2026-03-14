Bucks' Kevin Porter: Available for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
Porter is officially cleared to play in the first leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set after dealing with right knee synovitis. He is expected to handle a heavy workload this afternoon with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) ruled out. However, given Porter's recent four-game absence and the quick turnaround for Sunday's home game against the Pacers, Porter is a strong candidate to sit out the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management.