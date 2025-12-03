Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Available vs. Pistons
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Porter (back) is available to play Wednesday against Detroit.
Porter is fighting through a muscle spasm in his lower back Wednesday. It'll be his third appearance since returning from a lengthy absence, so Porter is still trying to ramp up his minutes into the mid-30s.