Porter will come off the bench for the Bucks on Friday against the Knicks.

Porter got the starting nod for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets but will be in the second unit Friday against New York. Ryan Rollins will be Milwaukee's starting point guard. In 63 games in a reserve role this season, Porter is averaging 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field.