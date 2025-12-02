Porter will miss the remainder of Monday's game against the Wizards due to back spasms, Justin Garcia of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network reports. He registered 30 points (12-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes before exiting with 6:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Playing for just the second time since spraining his left ankle in the Bucks' Oct. 22 season opener and then undergoing meniscus surgery on his right knee, Porter was in the midst of a dazzling performance Monday before the back issue forced him to exit early. Assuming Porter's back spasms aren't overly serious, he can be viewed as day-to-day hading into the Bucks' next game Wednesday versus Detroit. Porter's excellent production prior to departing should put him on the radar as a pickup in shallower leagues where he might still be available.