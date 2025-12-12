Porter ended with 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 victory over the Celtics.

Porter recorded his fourth career triple-double and has given the Bucks a major lift since returning from injury on Nov. 29. The 25-year-old guard led all players in assists and tied for the lead in rebounds. He's averaging a career high in points (21.1), assists (6.9), three pointers (3.1) and steals (2.0) across 29.3 minutes in his seven games this season.