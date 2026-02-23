Porter produced 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 loss to the Raptors.

The double-double was the eighth of the season for Porter, as he creeps closer to the career-high 10 he recorded with the Rockets in 2021-22. The 25-year-old guard has looked good since returning to the starting lineup Feb. 6 after returning from an oblique strain, averaging 21.2 points, 8.3 assists, 4.7 boards and 2.0 steals over the last six contests.