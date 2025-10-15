Porter posted 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four assists across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 116-112 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Porter delivered an efficient performance from beyond the arc and led the starters in triples. Additionally, the 25-year-old finished as the team's third-leading scorer and matched the team-high in assists. Porter is expected to start at point guard this season after primarily providing a spark off the bench for the Bucks in the 2024-25 campaign. He appeared in 30 regular-season games (two starts) for Milwaukee last season, averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 20.0 minutes per game during that span.