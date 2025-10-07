Porter finished with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 15 minutes in Monday's 103-93 preseason win over the Heat.

Porter didn't post eye-popping numbers but was efficient to open the preseason. The 25-year-old is competing for the starting point guard job and should continue to get opportunities to prove himself, especially with Cole Anthony (face) exiting Monday's contest early -- his availability moving forward will be worth monitoring.