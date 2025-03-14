Porter amassed 22 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 17 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 victory over the Lakers.
Porter was one of four Milwaukee players who scored in double digits in this 20-point win over the Lakers, but he was the only one who achieved this feat while coming off the bench. Porter, who notched a triple-double as recently as the win over Dallas on March 5, has been providing solid numbers off the bench of late. He's scored in double digits in five of his last seven contests off the bench.
More News
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Posts rare triple-double in victory•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Another double-digit scoring effort•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Not listed on injury report•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Won't debut Friday•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Traded to Bucks•
-
Clippers' Kevin Porter: Chips in 17 points off bench Sunday•