Porter recorded zero points (0-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 23 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 loss to San Antonio.

Porter went scoreless for the first time this season and just the sixth time in his career in Thursday's loss to the Spurs. The sixth-year guard is now one of only two players this season to attempt at least nine shots from the field without recording a bucket. Despite the poor night, the 25-year-old has still been productive over seven outings in January, averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 35 minutes per game.