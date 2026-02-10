Porter finished Monday's 118-99 loss to Orlando with 28 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Porter followed up a 23-point scoring performance against Indiana on Friday with an even better one Monday. He led Milwaukee with 28 points in the loss while Giannis Antetokounmpo remains sidelined due to a calf injury. Porter is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 steals in his last three outings since returning from a six-game absence due to an oblique strain.